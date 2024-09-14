Open Extended Reactions

College football programs are bringing out a different form of uniform heat in Week 3.

The Kansas Jayhawks will play their second home game of the season outside of Lawrence at Children's Mercy Park, making their return in alternate threads.

The Jayhawks will break out their all-black uniforms against the UNLV Rebels. The uniforms include throwback features such as a stylish circus font and the 1941 Jayhawks logo. This is the second time Kansas will wear the threads since unveiling them in the 2023 season, when the Jayhawks defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 34-23.

Here are some of the cleanest combinations for Week 3 of college football:

Unique combos

UNLV haven't missed yet with their uniforms, which they've sported in two big wins to begin the season. In the Rebels' biggest test so far, they will wear scarlet and gray on the road against Kansas.

The Tennessee Volunteers have established themselves as early contenders for the national championship. During their season opener against the Chattanooga Mocs, they wore their Smokey Grey alternate threads to save their primary look. The Volunteers will go all orange in their "orange britches" uniforms against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

It's prime time for the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, as they open conference play against the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Wildcats will rock gray uniforms with blue trim.

Blackouts

The TCU Horned Frogs unveiled a trio of new uniforms over the summer, and one will shine this weekend against the UCF Knights. The Frogs will debut an all-black look, which appears slightly different from their threads the past couple of seasons.

In recent seasons, the Horned Frogs' black look had a necklace pattern around the collar, but the new threads are plain. The jerseys also contain a "Carter Boys" patch on the back, serving as a tribute to Amon G. Carter Stadium.

After taking a loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Week 2, the Northwestern Wildcats are back with a different type of swagger. They will go all black against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Back in Black.



Icy whites

UCF were members of the American Athletic Conference from 2013 until they joined Big 12 ahead of the 2023 season. Though they came up short in their Big 12 debut against the Kansas State Wildcats last season, a new year brings new opportunities. The Knights will wear a new all-white combination against TCU in their 2024 conference opener.

After upsetting the Florida State Seminoles during Week 0, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets came back to earth in their third game, where they fell to the Syracuse Orange 31-28. In Georgia Tech's return to Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Yellow Jackets don a clean, all-white look.