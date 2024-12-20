Brendan Sullivan rushes to the pylon for a six-yard Hawkeyes touchdown at the start of the third quarter. (0:24)

Iowa punches in another TD early in the 3rd quarter (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan will return from injury and start in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Missouri on Dec. 30, coach Kirk Ferentz said Friday.

Sullivan missed Iowa's final two regular-season games with an ankle injury. Jackson Stratton, a walk-on, started in place of Sullivan in wins against Maryland and Nebraska and will serve as the backup for Iowa's bowl game.

"He feels fully confident," Ferentz said of Sullivan. "The injury is in the history now. It's passed. Just getting caught up because he missed a couple weeks there. This has been a good period where he's getting some work."

Sullivan, a transfer from Northwestern, sustained the injury during a Nov. 11 loss at UCLA. He had 344 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and 144 rushing yards and four scores this season. Stratton, who transferred from Colorado State, had 219 total passing yards and a touchdown.

Cade McNamara, who opened the season as Iowa's starter, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Ferentz also confirmed that Auburn quarterback transfer Hank Brown and incoming quarterback recruit Jimmy Sullivan will participate in bowl practices with the team, but both will miss the bowl game.

Brown, who started some games for Auburn this season, and Sullivan will be part of Iowa's spring competition at quarterback.