Former Auburn quarterback Hank Brown has committed to Iowa, he told ESPN, potentially giving the Hawkeyes the program's quarterback of the future.

Brown threw for 403 yards and six touchdowns for Auburn this year. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

He pointed to the consistent success of the program under coach Kirk Ferentz and the scheme of offensive coordinator Tim Lester, who just completed his first year.

"The biggest thing that appealed to me was the culture and consistency that they have there," Brown told ESPN. "I love Coach Lester's offense and the variety of things they can do in that offense."

He added: "I feel like I'm a perfect fit for what they are trying to accomplish."

Brown's commitment comes after visiting Iowa this week, which was his only trip. He led Lipscomb Academy, coached by Trent Dilfer, to the 2022 Tennessee D-II-AA state title.

Brown's visit included an Iowa basketball game Thursday night, and he said he appreciated the time he spent with the Hawkeyes players.

"The environment is awesome," he said. "A lot of the guys are super authentic and genuine. Just being around them and the coaches. Obviously, you hear from the coaches and what it means. The guys reflect the same exact thing. It shows that it's real."