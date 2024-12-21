In this excerpt from the ESPN Original "Inside the College Football Playoff," ESPN personalities explain the significance of and excitement around the expanded CFP. (1:18)

The wait is over.

The new 12-team College Football Playoff is finally here. It will include teams that stood out and proved themselves a force to be reckoned with on the collegiate gridiron, alongside bluebloods that have earned their respect.

With the CFP kicking off right around a holiday season that brings freezing-cold temperatures and snowy weather, three of the four first-round locations are expected to experience winter conditions.

With the playoffs getting underway on Dec. 20, college football's postseason will look a lot different due to the new energies and ambiance created by the new format.

Here are some sights and sounds from the CFP.

Fighting Irish, Hoosiers arrive for business

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit's dog Peter is enjoying the snow

