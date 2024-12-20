Open Extended Reactions

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene, who finished his college career Wednesday in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, is headed to the NFL draft as a wide receiver.

Greene noted the position change in his NFL draft announcement Thursday night on social media. He started the past two seasons at quarterback for West Virginia and finished his career with 5,370 passing yards, 36 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions.

The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Greene showcased his mobility as a quarterback with 2,136 career rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 352 carries. He caught four passes during the 2022 season, when he primarily backed up J.T. Daniels.

Greene had 328 passing yards, 95 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in Wednesday's 42-37 loss to Memphis in Frisco, Texas.

"I look forward to this next chapter in my career and the opportunity to continue playing the game I love at the next level," Greene wrote on social media.