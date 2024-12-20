Open Extended Reactions

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond faces long odds to play against Clemson in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday.

The junior aggravated an ankle injury in Texas' loss to Georgia in the SEC championship game earlier this month.

Bond has done limited football activity this week and has been focused on rehab work. He will need to significantly improve in next two days to be healthy enough to face the Tigers.

There's more optimism that Bond will be able to return against Arizona State on Jan. 1 if Texas advances.

Bond is third among Texas receivers with 33 catches for 532 yards. He's scored five touchdowns on the year.