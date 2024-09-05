What are the longest college football games of all time?

Open Extended Reactions

Nothing beats a college football game day in the fall. But is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Some teams have tested that theory, playing in extended games that have lasted all night (and even into the next morning).

Here's a look at the longest college football games since the NCAA adopted an overtime in 1996.

Oct. 23, 2021: Illinois 20, Penn State 18 (9OT)

Illinois and Penn State played to a 10-10 tie at the end of regulation. Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters linked up with wide receiver Casey Washington in the end zone, scoring a game-winning 2-point conversion at No. 7 Penn State and ending the NCAA's first nine-overtime game.

Sept. 10, 2022: Eastern Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57 (7OT)

Tied at 38 at the end of the fourth quarter, FCS program Eastern Kentucky and FBS Bowling Green needed seven overtimes to decide a winner. Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney found Braedon Sloan for the game-winning 2-point conversion, giving the Colonels the 59-57 upset win on the road.

Nov. 24, 2018: Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 (7OT)

Host Texas A&M tied No. 7 LSU at 72-72 on a 17-yard touchdown from Kellon Mond to Quartney Davis. After a penalty on each team, Mond found receiver Kendrick Rogers for the 2-point conversion to win only the fifth game in FBS history to reach seven overtimes. The marathon matchup also set a record for the highest-scoring game in FBS history.

Oct. 7, 2017: Western Michigan 71, Buffalo 68 (7OT)

With 34 seconds left in regulation, Buffalo's Adam Mitcheson made a 34-yard field goal to tie Mid-American Conference foe Western Michigan 31-31. The Broncos set up a buzzer-beating 52-yard field goal to take the lead, but it was blocked, sending the game into overtime. Seven overtimes later, Jarvion Franklin ran in from 12 yards out to give Western Michigan a 71-68 victory.

Oct. 7, 2006: North Texas 25, FIU, 22 (7OT)

North Texas entered the day as the only FBS team that had not played an overtime game since the NCAA adopted an overtime in 1996. The Mean Green led 5-0 at halftime before playing Florida International to a 22-22 tie at the end of the fourth quarter. Neither team could score in overtime until Denis Hopovac knocked in a 34-yard field goal, his fifth score of the night on nine attempts.

Nov. 1, 2003: Arkansas 71, Kentucky 63 (7OT)

Kentucky hosted Arkansas in a game that began Nov. 1 and ended Nov. 2. The first half featured a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by both teams, before the Wildcats and Razorbacks played to a 24-24 tie at the end of regulation. The two SEC rivals combined for 86 points over seven overtime periods, including DeCori Birmingham's decisive 25-yard rushing touchdown. The game lasted four hours and 56 minutes.

Nov. 3, 2001: Arkansas 58, Ole Miss 56 (7OT)

The Razorbacks played another seven-overtime game, this time against SEC foe Ole Miss. Led by Eli Manning, the Rebels drew within 58-56 on a touchdown from Manning to Jason Armstead. The Arkansas defense ultimately stopped Ole Miss' 2-point conversion attempt short of the goal line, securing another win on the road for the Razorbacks.

