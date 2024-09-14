Open Extended Reactions

LSU junior wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. is not expected to play against South Carolina on Saturday, sources told ESPN, marking the third consecutive game he's missed with an ankle injury.

Hilton was expected to play a big role in LSU's receiving corps this year, and sources expect him to return soon. LSU plays UCLA in Baton Rouge next week, which marks a spot for a potential return.

Hilton is a field-stretching wide receiver with elite speed, which LSU's offense has missed through its first two games.

The Tigers lost a pair of wide receivers to the first round of the NFL draft last year, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Hilton was a big part of the plan to replace their production, as he projected as one of new starter Garrett Nussmeier's top targets.

Hilton caught 13 passes for 225 yards last year. He flashed his potential in LSU's ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin, catching three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

LSU heads to Columbia 1-1 after a narrow loss to USC in Las Vegas in the opener and a win over Nicholls last week.