'College GameDay' 2024 Week 5: Georgia at Alabama

Week 5 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for a showdown between Georgia and Alabama. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, the premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Denny Chimes at the University of Alabama. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for Georgia at Alabama.

Why we're excited for Georgia at Alabama

The rivalry first began in 1895.

This is the first game between the two at a non-neutral location since 2020.

Alabama leads the series with 43 wins.

The last time Georgia and Alabama were on CGD

Georgia lost to Alabama during their last "College Gameday" appearance in the SEC Championship in 2023. "College Gameday" last visited Tuscaloosa in 2023, when Alabama beat LSU 42 to 28.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

