"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is back! The 38th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off with its 31st year of road shows. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, along with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims. The premier college football pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU. The pit opens at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

See below for more details on where "College GameDay" will be each week of the 2024 college football season. We'll provide information on guest pickers, concerts and where to park if you're headed to the stadium for the show.

Week 0

"College GameDay" visits Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Florida State and Georgia Tech on Saturday.