'College GameDay' 2024 Week 1: Notre Dame at Texas A&M

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to College Station, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown between Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, the premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

"College GameDay" will be held at Aggie Park in College Station. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for #7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M.

Why we're excited for Notre Dame at Texas A&M

This is only the sixth meeting between the teams and the first since 2001.

Marcus Freeman is entering his third season as Notre Dame's head coach, after winning 10 games last season.

Texas A&M's Conner Weigman is back at quarterback, after breaking his foot in the Aggies' fourth game last season.

The last time Texas A&M and Notre Dame were on CGD

Texas A&M fell to Ole Miss during its last "College GameDay" appearance in 2021. Notre Dame last appeared on "College GameDay" in 2023, when it lost at home against Ohio State. Notre Dame hosted the first "College GameDay" on location in 1993, when the No. 2 Fighting Irish knocked off No. 1 Florida State.

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

