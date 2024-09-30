'College GameDay' 2024 Week 6: Miami at Cal

Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Berkeley on Saturday for a showdown between Miami and Cal. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, the premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Memorial Glade at the University of California, Berkeley. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for Miami at Cal

They last met in 2008.

Miami is an undefeated top-10 team.

This will be the first time "College Gameday" comes to Berkeley.

The last time Miami and Cal were on CGD

Miami lost to Clemson during their last "College Gameday" appearance in 2020. "College Gameday" last featured Cal in 2015, when they lost to Utah 30 to 24.

