'College GameDay' 2024 Week 14: Texas at Texas A&M

Week 14 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to College Station on Saturday for a showdown between Texas and Texas A&M. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel, Stanford Steve, and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, the premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Aggie Park at Texas A&M University in College Station. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for Texas at Texas A&M

This will be the 119th meeting between the two teams.

Texas leads the series with 76 wins.

Both are top-15 ranked teams.

The last time Texas and Texas A&M were on CGD

Georgia beat Texas during their last "College GameDay" appearance earlier this season. "College GameDay" last came to College Station this past August, when Texas A&M lost to Notre Dame 23 to 13.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

