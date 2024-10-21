'College GameDay' 2024 Week 9: Washington at Indiana

Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Bloomington on Saturday for a showdown between Washington and Indiana. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel, Stanford Steve, and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, the premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

College football schedule | College football news

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Indiana University in Bloomington. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for Washington at Indiana.

Why we're excited for Washington at Indiana

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in 21 years.

Indiana is 7-0 on the season.

It'll be the 2nd time "College Gameday" visits Bloomington.

The last time Washington and Indiana were on CGD

Washington lost to Michigan during their last "College Gameday" appearance at the 2023 national championship. "College Gameday" last came to Bloomington in 2017, when Ohio State beat Indiana 49 to 21.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

