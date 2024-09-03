'College GameDay' 2024 Week 2: Texas at Michigan

Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday for a showdown between Texas and Michigan. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, the premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Ferry Field in Ann Arbor. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early. There will be free breakfast for the first 200 fans and exclusive t-shirts for the first 750 fans.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan.

Why we're excited for Texas at Michigan

This will be the second meeting between the two teams.

Michigan has a 23-game winning streak at Michigan Stadium.

Texas won the first matchup against Michigan 38 to 37 in 2005.

The last time Texas and Michigan were on CGD

Texas fell to Oklahoma during its last "College GameDay" appearance in 2023. "College Gameday" last visited Ann Arbor in 2023, where Michigan beat Ohio State.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

