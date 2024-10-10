Out of Pocket co-host Alyssa Lang says she's "all in" on the relationship between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning after experiencing it firsthand at the No. 2 Longhorns game. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon, ESPN's No. 134 prospect in the 2025 cycle, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas on Thursday night, marking the fourth ESPN 300 departure from the Seminoles' 2025 class since the start of the regular season.

McCutcheon, a 5-foot-11 pass catcher from Allen, Texas, had been committed to Florida State since July 13. Prior to Thursday, he was the second-ranked member of Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class, trailing only five-star in-state offensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

With McCutcheon's pledge, the Longhorns now hold commitments from 13 ESPN 300 prospects, including three of ESPN's top-15 wide receivers in the current cycle.

McCutcheon's flip represents the latest blow to Florida State's 2025 recruiting efforts amid the program's 1-5 start to the 2024 season. The Seminoles lost pledges from four-star defenders Javion Hilson (No. 71 in the ESPN 300) and Myron Charles (No. 166) last month, and Florida State opened October with another exit when four-star pass catcher Malik Clark pulled his commitment from the program. Clark later committed to South Carolina.

McCutcheon follows Charles as the second former Florida State pledge to flip to Texas since the start of the regular season. Florida State is now down to six ESPN 300 pledges in a class that sat at No. 29 in ESPN's latest team rankings for the cycle prior to McCutcheon's flip.

McCutcheon, a speedy wide receiver out of Lovejoy High School, caught 92 passes for 1,430 yards and 20 touchdowns in his junior season last fall. He now joins four-star wide receivers Jaime Ffrench (No. 17 in the ESPN 300) and Kaliq Lockett (No 23) as the latest addition to one of the strongest wide receiver classes in 2025.

Texas currently sits sixth in ESPN's 2025 team recruiting rankings.