While the 2024 season is in full swing, recruiting never stops. Even the programs in the top 25 of the class rankings have holes to fill.

The early signing period is still a little more than three months away, and 19 ESPN 300 prospects remain uncommitted. Closing strong at positions of need is a necessity for teams looking to maximize their roster depth, especially as most College Football Playoff contenders continue to build their rosters through high school recruiting despite the prominence of the transfer portal.

Here are the biggest needs and potential high school targets for each of the top 25 classes:

ESPN 300 commits: 17

Biggest remaining need: Cornerback

The Buckeyes signed the No. 3 class in the 2024 cycle, currently have the No. 1-ranked class for 2025 and, on the field, are ranked No. 3 in the AP poll. So they don't have a lot of glaring holes. On top of that, corner might seem like an odd choice since they hold commitments from two five-star prospects in Na'eem Offord and Devin Sanchez, but this is more about maintaining what they have already built on the recruiting trail.

During this cycle, Ohio State has already lost a commitment from ESPN 300 CB Blake Woodby to Auburn and the Tigers might not be done trying to pull from the Buckeyes' class. Offord, the top corner in the class, is from Alabama and remains a target for Hugh Freeze & Co. Even if Ohio State lost Offord, the Buckeyes would still hold commitments from Sanchez and versatile ESPN 300 DB DeShawn Stewart. But Offord can be an impact player and keeping him on board is a key goal in the final months.