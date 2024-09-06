Open Extended Reactions

After a busy summer of recruiting, and just 89 days from the Dec. 4 early signing period, the number of elite uncommitted prospects in the 2025 cycle has dwindled to a select group.

Of ESPN's top 100 recruits in 2025, just 10 prospects remain uncommitted as of Friday morning, with five-star defensive tackles Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry, two top-30 skill position players, and four of the nation's top 15 linebackers among those still mulling their decisions. Within the 2025 ESPN 300, the count of uncommitted prospects stands at just 19.

ESPN spoke with recruits, high school coaches and sources across the industry to find out where potential flips and the top uncommitted prospects stand and how the key remaining recruitments in 2025 could shake out as the cycle careens into its final months this fall.

Jump to:

Flip watch