The halfway mark of the 16-week college football season will feature a collection of clean uniforms.

In Week 8, No. 22 Illinois will compete in its fourth ranked matchup of the season Saturday against No. 24 Michigan.

On Oct. 18, 1924, Hall of Fame running back Red Grange helped lead the Fighting Illini to a 39-14 win over Michigan with an iconic six-touchdown game. One hundred years later, in the Memorial Stadium rededication game, Illinois will honor the historic performance in Saturday's Memorial Stadium rededication game by sporting a throwback uniform that imitates the classic look worn by Grange and his teammates.

Here are the best college football uniforms from Week 8.

Icy Whites

No. 2 Oregon has soared through its competition this season, most notably collecting a statement win over Ohio State. In their matchup with Purdue on Friday night, the Ducks sported an all-white combination, part of their "Generation O" uniform collection, with a mascot patch on the shoulder.

The No. 8-ranked LSU Tigers, coming off a three-game homestand, will take an all-white look on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

All White Coming 🥶 pic.twitter.com/YE8YFS8Ia1 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 16, 2024

James Madison had an impressive first half of the season, going 5-1. In their Week 8 game against the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Dukes are matching their clean on-field performance with an all-white uniform.

Unique Combinations

Purdue has been having a rough time finding its footing so far in 2024, and on Saturday, the Boilermakers will face their toughest test yet against Dan Lanning and Oregon. They'll wear a new all-black alternate uniform, with gold lettering and trimming, along with a gold facemask on the helmet.

The Utah Utes are looking to regain their groove after being swept by the Big 12's Arizona contingent, the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Utes will wear a sweet black-on-white combo against another Big 12 foe, TCU.

𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝟕 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 ⚪⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/qebWSzPiQ6 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 17, 2024

It's all red for Arizona in Week 8, as it takes on coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.