CFB Player Rank: The top 25 players at midseason

Back in August, we attempted to compile a ranking of the 100 best players in college football. It was an arduous task, but one that ended with a list we felt good about.

Seven weeks into the 2024 season, however, some of it looks pretty silly.

There were things we probably could've foreseen. Expectations were bound to exceed production for a few superstars, like Ollie Gordon II or Luther Burden III.

There were the inevitable setbacks a college football season presents, like injuries to Harold Perkins Jr. or Quinn Ewers.

And then there were the things we couldn't have seen coming even if we had employed top AI software, a fortune teller and a Magic 8 Ball. Two of the best receivers in the nation play at Bowling Green and San José State. Iowa's run game is dominant. The most efficient QB in the country is an Ohio transfer now playing at Indiana. These things just don't make sense.

And yet, in 2024, they're nevertheless true.

So, it only made sense for us to take a mulligan on that preseason list and get to work on a revised midseason edition. We compiled our top 25 players at the halfway mark of the season, considering their impact on the field, their potential for the second half, and their overall talent and ability to change the game.

Narrowing a list down to 25 was nearly impossible, with a few particularly painful cuts (sorry, Bryson Daily and Blake Horvath). It also meant leaving off some big names (Carson Beck, Jaxson Dart and Tetairoa McMillan). But in the end, these 25 players have defined the first seven weeks of the season and can help tell the story of how 2024 will ultimately look when we get to the playoff.

WR, San José State, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 62 rec, 806 yards, 10 TD

Preseason ranking: NR

The nation's leader in receptions (62) and in receiving touchdowns (10) has done everything asked of him and more for a dynamic offense under first-year coach Ken Niumatalolo and coordinator Craig Stutzmann. Nash, a former Spartans quarterback, has touchdown catches in all six games, multiple touchdown catches in three of the first four, at least 75 receiving yards in every contest (90 or more in all but one), and at least five catches in every game. He also has thrown two touchdown passes on as many attempts (for a whopping rating of 606.4). -- Adam Rittenberg

DB, Cal, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 13 solo, 6 INT, 3 PD

Preseason ranking: NR

If you are a quarterback and you see Williams out in the distance covering one of your receivers, here's a word of advice: Don't throw it there. There might be more talented corners in college football, but through six games, no one has made offenses pay the way Williams has. The senior leads the nation in interceptions with six -- yes, that is one per game -- which is two more than any other defensive back in the country and three times as many as he had all of last season. -- Paolo Uggetti

TE, Bowling Green, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 50 rec, 702 yards, 5 TD

Preseason ranking: NR

Other than Ashton Jeanty, few players have been more productive at their position than Fannin during the first half of the season. He has 188 more receiving yards than any other tight end and ranks No. 6 nationally in receiving yards per game (116.8). Fannin is second nationally in broken tackles (19) and in receiving yards after contact (210), while not dropping a pass. He also ranks second in yards after contact and leads FBS tight ends in receptions (50) and first downs, ranking in the top five nationally for both categories. Fannin also shined against top competition, combining for 19 receptions, 282 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns against Penn State and Texas A&M. -- Rittenberg

DE, Penn State, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 15 solo, 4 sacks, 1 FF

Preseason ranking: 20

Penn State's defense is awesome more often than not, but maintaining a high level in 2024 was going to require some veterans to raise their game. Carter has done just that. After recording 14.5 tackles for loss in 2022-23, he's already at 11 in just six games this season. He's making a tackle on 18.4% of snaps -- one every 5.4 plays -- and against Illinois he had one of the best games you'll ever see from a defender: 9 tackles, 5 TFLs and 3 run stops, plus 6 pressures and 2 sacks. Coordinator Tom Allen lines him up everywhere from inside linebacker to defensive end, and he thrives in whatever he's asked to do. -- Bill Connelly

DT, Kentucky, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 20 total, 6 solo, 0.5 sack

Preseason ranking: 21

The most mundane part of the box score is the most revealing when looking for signs of Walker's dominance. He's certainly got his disruptive side -- he made 17.5 tackles at or behind the line in 2023, and he has nine career sacks, too. That's pretty good for a guy whose main job, at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, is to occupy blockers and eat space in the middle of the line. But you know what's just about unheard of for a guy that size? Through the first five games, Walker was also second on the team in tackles. He made a tackle on 12.1% of his snaps. That's a linebacker's average! In fact, UK linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was at only 10.0% in the same period. Walker is a 345-pounder making plays from sideline to sideline. That's not normal. -- Connelly

QB, Alabama, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 1,483 yards, 12 TD, 83.2 QBR

Preseason ranking: 22

Milroe is the only quarterback in the country with double-digit passing touchdowns (12) and double-digit rushing touchdowns (11). He has passed for at least one touchdown and rushed for at least one touchdown in all six games. The 6-2, 225-pound redshirt junior ranks second nationally in passing efficiency and was sensational in the 41-34 win over Georgia on Sept. 28 with 491 yards of total offense and two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The only downside is that Milroe has four turnovers in his past two games. -- Chris Low

RB, Iowa, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 937 yards, 12 TD, avg 7.9 yards

Preseason ranking: NR

The Hawkeyes entered the season with optimism about their run game, but Johnson, who had a breakout season as a freshman in 2022, was third on the depth chart behind Kamari Moulton and Leshon Williams, last year's rushing leader. But Johnson immediately emerged as not only Iowa's RB1 but one of the nation's best. He had 685 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in the team's first four games, and he has 937 for the season. Johnson has at least 166 rushing yards in four of five games against FBS opponents and rushing touchdowns in every contest. Although Johnson trails Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in rushing average by 51.8 yards, he's also 20.4 yards ahead of the No. 3 rusher. -- Rittenberg

DE, Boston College, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 25 solo, 9 sacks, 1 FF

Preseason ranking: NR

A year ago, Ezeiruaku lumbered through a miserable campaign in which he routinely found his way into the opponent's backfield but mustered just two sacks. It was a colossal disappointment for a player who had been All-ACC as a sophomore in 2022. So he set out to change his fortunes this year, and it has been a remarkable change. Ezeiruaku leads all Power 4 defenders with 9 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles and 26 pressures. He has been a one-man wrecking ball on BC's defense, tormenting quarterbacks all season, recording at least one sack in each of his five games against FBS competition. Ezeiruaku is on pace to shatter the ACC single-season sack record held by another BC great, Harold Landry (16.5). -- David Hale

DB, Michigan, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 12 solo, 2 INT, 3 PD

Preseason ranking: 4

One of the top lockdown cornerbacks in college football, Johnson has two interceptions in five games, both returned for touchdowns. He missed the 27-24 win over Minnesota on Sept. 28 with an injury, but had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown the week before in a 27-24 win over USC. In the loss to Texas in Week 2, Johnson allowed just one reception. The 6-2, 202-pound junior has three pass breakups on the season and is the Michigan career record holder with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. He had an 86-yarder to cap the 30-10 win over Fresno State in the season opener. -- Low

QB, Colorado, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 2,018 yards, 17 TD, 70.6 QBR

Preseason ranking: 24

Watching Sanders play is like witnessing a tightrope walk between skyscrapers. With an offensive line that is often a sieve and some inconsistency among skill players not named Travis Hunter, Sanders has made much out of his current circumstance while still displaying the kinds of traits that make him an appealing NFL prospect. In six games, Sanders has already thrown for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. Of players who have attempted over 200 passes this season, only Oregon's Dillon Gabriel has a higher completion percentage. Colorado is far from one of the better teams in the country, but there's no doubt that Sanders is one of the best in the sport under center. -- Uggetti

QB, Indiana, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 1,752 yards, 14 TD, 91.9 QBR

Preseason ranking: NR

We knew Rourke could play pretty good ball -- he ranked a healthy 26th in Total QBR in 2022 with Ohio, after all, and he came to Indiana with 7,651 career passing yards and 50 touchdowns. But he has been more than anyone could have dreamed this season, and he has the Hoosiers 6-0. He's second in Total QBR with 1,752 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 30 completions of 20-plus yards and only 2 interceptions. Indiana ranks second nationally in points per drive and fifth in yards per play. Rourke and Curt Cignetti's transfer army have created a half-season juggernaut in Bloomington, and they could be favored in every game (including a visit from Michigan) between now and a Week 13 trip to Ohio State. -- Connelly

EDGE, South Carolina, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 7.5 sacks, 11.5 TFL, 2 FF

Preseason ranking: NR

Kennard has picked up right where he left off at Georgia Tech as part of a talented and disruptive South Carolina defensive line. In his first season with the Gamecocks, the 6-5, 254-pound fifth-year senior has blossomed into one of the best pass rushers in the country. He is tied for second nationally with 11.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks, and he had his way with the Alabama offensive line last Saturday with three tackles for loss. Kennard has the SEC's second-highest grade as an edge rusher and has also forced two fumbles. -- Low

DL, Michigan, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 21 total, 11 solo, 3.5 sacks,

Preseason ranking: 2

An integral player on Michigan's national championship team, Graham has continued to be one of the nation's best interior linemen. Graham has 3.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 blocked field goal attempt, and he recorded his first multisack performance in a win against Minnesota. But the numbers hardly capture the impact he has at the defensive tackle spot. Michigan isn't the same team as it was in 2023, but the Wolverines continue to excel against the run, allowing only 76.3 yards per game, and Graham is a big reason why. -- Rittenberg

OL, Alabama, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 0 pressures allowed in 247 snaps at LG

Preseason ranking: 31

Despite a wild season for the Tide that has featured an upset of Georgia and being upset by Vanderbilt, Booker has been one of the consistent pillars of the team. At left guard (and sometimes at left tackle in place of injured Kadyn Proctor), the 6-5, 325-pound junior from Connecticut has been a force in the trenches. Booker has graded out above 90% in each of Alabama's games while not having allowed a sack, pressure or quarterback hurry in five of the six games. He has been a nightmare matchup for many defensive fronts and has helped set the tone for the Tide's success on offense while continuing to improve his draft stock in the process. -- Uggetti

WR, Ohio State, Freshman

Notable 2024 stats: 32 rec, 553 yards, 7 TD

Preseason ranking: NR

It is almost impossible to live up to the hype that Smith received heading into his first collegiate season. We heard plenty of, "He might already be Ohio State's best receiver!" rumbles in the spring about Smith, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 class. And while spring buzz seems to be wrong about 98% of the time, damned if it wasn't almost underselling Smith's capabilities. Through six games, Smith has caught 32 passes for 553 yards and seven touchdowns; through the first six games of 2023, Marvin Harrison Jr. had 31 catches for 604 yards and five scores. Ohio State lost the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and a freshman is matching his production. That's not supposed to happen. -- Connelly

DL, Oregon, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 9 solo, 3 sacks, 2 FF

Preseason ranking: NR

Harmon, 6-5, 310 pounds, has been one of the most productive acquisitions in the portal. In his first season with Oregon after spending three seasons at Michigan State, Harmon leads all FBS defensive linemen with 28 total quarterback pressures and 23 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, and he grades out as its top Power 4 defensive interior lineman. Harmon's size and quickness make him a nightmare to block. He has registered 4.5 tackles for loss, including three sacks. In the 32-31 win over Ohio State, Harmon forced a fumble that he recovered, leading to Oregon's first touchdown. It was his second forced fumble of the season. -- Low

WR, Alabama, Freshman

Notable 2024 stats: 23 rec, 576 yards, 6 TD

Preseason ranking: NR

Amid an incredible run of Alabama wide receivers that includes 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, no freshman has made an immediate impact like Williams. ESPN's No. 3 recruit in the 2024 class had touchdown catches in each of his first five games, and he delivered the most memorable play of the season thus far, a 75-yard game-winning score against Georgia after Alabama had blown a 28-0 lead. Williams is averaging 25.04 yards per catch, which leads all FBS receivers, and he has a rushing touchdown. His 177 receiving yards against Georgia marked the second most by an Alabama freshman in team history and the most since 1969. He has 576 receiving yards and six scores. -- Rittenberg

DL, Texas A&M, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 13 solo, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF

Preseason ranking: 29

Perhaps other than coach Mike Elko, no addition to the Texas A&M program has made a bigger impact in 2024's resurgence than Scourton. The Purdue transfer has been a force at the line of scrimmage, racking up 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 6 run stuffs, 20 pressures, 13 QB hurries and 2 pass breakups. Scourton has been the catalyst for a defense that ranks eighth in efficiency, sits 18th in nonblitz pressure rate, and has stuffed 37 runs at or behind the line of scrimmage. Scourton has also rocketed up NFL draft boards, and he's a likely first-round pick in 2024. -- Hale

WR, Ole Miss, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 59 rec, 987 yards, 6 TD

Preseason ranking: 38

Easily one of the country's most productive and explosive receivers during the first half of the season, Harris already has 59 catches and is averaging 16.7 yards per catch. He has been dynamic after the catch and leads all FBS receivers with 462 yards after the catch. The 6-3 210-pounder also leads the country with 11 receptions of 30 yards or longer. Despite being less than 100 percent, Harris caught seven passes for 102 yards last week in the overtime loss to LSU, including an incredible 15-yard touchdown. It was his sixth TD of the season. -- Low

OT, LSU, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 1.6% pressure pct, 1 sack allowed in 395 snaps

Preseason ranking: 6

We'll start with the bad news: In 2024, Campbell has already allowed more sacks than he did in all of last season. Of course, the all-world left tackle allowed zero last year and has allowed only one, with a lower pressure rate, this time around. That's pretty forgivable. He and the LSU line allowed zero sacks in Week 7 as the Tigers came back to upset Ole Miss and move back into the top 10, and early line prowess is one of the main reasons LSU is just seven points from an unbeaten record despite major defensive turnover. If the defense continues to come around, Campbell and the offense could assure that the Tigers remain a major threat in the College Football Playoff race. -- Connelly

QB, Oregon, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 1,790 yards, 13 TD, 84.0 QBR

Preseason ranking: 16

Perhaps Gabriel was playing a little rope-a-dope ahead of Oregon's showdown with Ohio State in Week 7. He'd be good, of course, but there was so little that seemed spectacular about Gabriel's first five games of 2024. The Ducks struggled to escape first Idaho, then Boise State. He had at least one turnover in four of his first five games, including two red zone INTs against Michigan State. And despite all that, he was still averaging more than 300 yards of offense per game and completing 78% of his throws. Then came Ohio State, and Gabriel was utterly brilliant, torching the Buckeyes' vaunted secondary for 341 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Gabriel could pass Timmy Chang for No. 2 in career passing yards in his next start, and, should the Ducks make the Big Ten title game, he's well within striking distance of eclipsing Case Keenum for No. 1 all time before the year is out. -- Hale

OL, Texas, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 0 sacks allowed in 350 snaps

Preseason ranking: 9

In six games and 202 pass-blocking snaps at left tackle, Banks has allowed just one pressure. What's more incredible is he has been near perfect in spite of playing two of college football's top defenses, in Michigan and Oklahoma. Against the rival Sooners in Week 7, he had 35 pass-block snaps and absolutely stonewalled the Oklahoma pass rush. Pro Football Focus ranks Banks as its No. 2-graded Power 4 offensive tackle in pass rushing, and one of just 10 Power 4 tackles to grade out at a 75 or better in both run and pass blocking. He's a clear-cut first-round NFL draft pick, and he's making a strong case to be the first player taken in 2025. -- Hale

WR, Colorado, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 49 rec, 587 yards, 6 TD

Preseason ranking: 3

Despite Hunter getting injured against Kansas State in Colorado's most recent game, his season remains an unparalleled wonder to watch. As a receiver, Hunter has caught 49 passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns. He is Shedeur Sanders' No. 1 option and has carried on that role as effectively as possible while also playing full snap counts on the other side of the ball. On defense, Hunter hasn't just been solid as a defensive back. He has been a playmaker, intercepting two passes, deflecting three others, forcing a fumble and totaling 16 tackles too. His absence in the Buffs' second loss of the season only served to further highlight his impact. Without him, Colorado's ceiling is infinitely lower. -- Uggetti

QB, Miami, Senior

Notable 2024 stats: 2,219 yards, 20 TD, 91.8 QBR

Preseason ranking: 56

To simply list off statistics is impressive enough for Ward. He leads all Power 4 QBs in passing touchdowns (20) and completions of 20 yards or more (41) and is second in Total QBR (91.8) and yards per dropback (9.84). But the stats don't tell the real story. Ward's confidence has been infectious at Miami, which opened the season with four dominant wins, then wrapped the first half of the year with back-to-back come-from-behind wins, including overcoming a 20-point deficit at Cal in which Ward accounted for 277 yards and three touchdowns -- in the fourth quarter alone. Even his post-touchdown celebration has become a trend. Through six games, at least, he has willed Miami out of a 20-year slumber and back into college football's elite. -- Hale

RB, Boise State, Junior

Notable 2024 stats: 126 rec, 1,248 yards, 17 TD

Preseason ranking: 25

It has been quite some time since we could definitively say that the best running back in the country might also be the best player in the country, but that's just how ridiculous the run Jeanty has been on has been. In six games, Jeanty is at 1,248 rushing yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry, and he has 17 touchdowns. Watching him week after week has been as impressive as any statistic -- once he gets the ball in his hands, he becomes nearly impossible to tackle and nearly impossible to catch. This season, Jeanty has posted three games with more than 200 rushing yards and his lowest rushing-yard total in a game was 127. He is on pace to break Barry Sanders' single-season record for rushing yards and touchdowns in a season. In other words, Jeanty isn't just unstoppable, he's historic. -- Uggetti