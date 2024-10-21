After the referees call a controversial pass interference play, Texas fans throw trash on the field and the call is reversed. (1:26)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that the Texas Longhorns' "passionate fan base" needs to use "better discretion" after the school was fined and threatened with further sanctions by the SEC.

Texas fans pelted the field with water bottles and trash in the third quarter of Saturday night's loss to Georgia after an apparent pass interference penalty against the Longhorns. The game was briefly delayed for cleanup before the penalty was ultimately reversed.

Sarkisian went on the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to implore fans to stop throwing things.

"I know that we've got a passionate fan base, and I think that showed Saturday night," Sarkisian said Monday. "I think we all were a little upset in that moment. I just think that we've all got to use a little better discretion in moments like that.

"We don't want that to be the narrative that that's what DKR is all about. It was too good of a football game for that to be the focal point of it all. I think in the end they got it [the penalty reversal] right."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian walked all the way to the 10-yard line to tell fans to stop throwing items onto the field while staff members and security cleaned up the debris. Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Even actor Matthew McConaughey, a graduate of the school and the university's "Minister of Culture," had a message for Longhorns fans after Saturday's incident.

"Let's get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had," McConaughey posted to X. "Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we're better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class.

"So, going forward let's clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that."