Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that safety Keon Sabb will be "down for a while" after suffering a lower extremity injury Saturday in the 24-17 loss to Tennessee.

Sabb was a question mark going into the game, and sources told ESPN that he suffered a broken foot. DeBoer said Sabb could be out for "an extended amount of time, and we'll just have to continue to evaluate that."

Sabb left the loss in the second quarter with the help of trainers, but returned to play in the second half.

Alabama faces No. 21 Missouri at home on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will then have a bye week before traveling to No. 8 LSU on Nov. 9.

Sabb, a redshirt sophomore, is Alabama's fourth leading tackler with 39 stops and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He is one of the Crimson Tide's most versatile defensive backs after transferring from Michigan in the offseason.

Sophomore Bray Hubbard played several snaps against the Vols and could see his playing time increase with Sabb sidelined.

"Every week he's worked to be ready, and we had no doubt that he would be come Saturday when he was called on," said DeBoer, adding that the rest of the Alabama defensive backs were healthy.