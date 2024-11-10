Colorado's Travis Hunter picks up a tortilla off the field and pockets it before Texas Tech snaps the ball. (0:20)

Week 11 in college football not only brought big wins and big upsets. It also brought quality trolls from around the country.

The No. 20-ranked Colorado Buffaloes have undergone a complete turnaround, winning their seventh game of the season -- their most victories since 2016 -- on Saturday.

Colorado's latest triumph came against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road. The Red Raiders took a 13-0 lead, but the Buffaloes stormed back to win 41-27. Shedeur Sanders threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while Travis Hunter continued his Heisman Trophy hopes with nine receptions for 99 yards and a score.

Of course, Texas Tech's tortilla-throwing tradition continued for this matchup -- but it backfired in the end. Sanders performed with the Red Raiders band and signed one of the remaining tortillas.

From: Shedeur Sanders

To: Red Raider Fans

Here is a look at some of the other best postgame trolls from Week 11 in college football.

Ohio State 45, Purdue 0

No. 2-ranked Ohio State didn't allow Purdue to get on the board Saturday, shutting out their Big Ten foe in a 45-0 win to move to 8-1 this season.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard led the way with three touchdown passes and a rushing score. Jeremiah Smith also made history, breaking the Ohio State freshman touchdown record with a 17-yard touchdown in the first half.

The victory led Ohio State to troll its opponent on social media with a graphic that mocked Purdue's Boilermaker mascot.

Georgia Tech 28, Miami 23

Georgia Tech's first upset of the season against Florida State wasn't enough. Against undefeated Miami, Georgia Tech was looking to make a statement that could lead to bowl eligibility.

Georgia Tech trailed only once in the game to the fourth-ranked Hurricanes in the first quarter, but once the Yellow Jackets regained the lead, they kept their foot on the gas to a 28-23 upset victory.

After stunning Miami, Georgia Tech posted a final score graphic with the caption "U better believe it!" mocking the Miami slogan of "U gotta believe."

Texas State 38, UL Monroe 17

Texas State jumped to an early 28-0 first-half lead over UL Monroe. Led by backup quarterback Brad Jackson's 126 rushing yards for two touchdowns, the Bobcats took down the Warhawks 38-17.

Afterward, Texas State's social media page captioned its final score post "Flight has been canceled," making fun of their opponents' avian mascot.

Grambling 25, Alabama State 24

Alabama State held an early 10-point lead over Grambling. However, Grambling regrouped its way back into the game with 14 fourth-quarter points to take a one-point lead in crunch time. Alabama State had a chance to take the lead in the final moments with a 28-yard field goal attempt from kicker Brandon Gilliam, but it was off target.

Grambling ran with the win, trolling the Hornets saying they were "all talk, no sting."

Prairie View A&M 31, Florida A&M 12

Prairie View A&M had just begun to find its groove with a two-game winning streak. Led by running back Lamagea McDowell's two touchdowns, the Panthers found a way to stunt the Rattlers 31-12.

Reciting Samuel L. Jackson's lines in the movie "Snakes on a Plane," the Panthers posted a graphic of a zookeeper containing a rattler snake with the caption: "Enough is enough! We've had enough with these snakes on this Hill!"

Enough is enough! We've had it with these snakes on this Hill!#PVAMUFootball | #PvNation pic.twitter.com/d6PlFBi97J — Prairie View A&M Football (@PVAMU_Football) November 9, 2024

Jackson State 51, Mississippi Valley State 14

In-state rivalries can go only so far. Jackson State is currently sitting atop the SWAC East division, remaining undefeated in conference play after a 51-14 rout over Mississippi Valley State.

Jackson State trolled its fellow SWAC foe and Mississippi rival as its little brother.

Ole Miss 28, Georgia 10

After Georgia struck first with a touchdown in the opening minutes, the only thing Ole Miss needed was an opportunity on which to capitalize. The Rebels continued to widen the gap against Georgia after gaining a slight lead in the fourth quarter. They would amass 199 passing yards led by quarterback Jaxson Dart to a 28-10 upset win.

Georgia, who cryptically made a "final" post on social media, didn't include the score. Ole Miss retweeted the post with a photo of viral sensation "The Rizzler."