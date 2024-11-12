Open Extended Reactions

The defensive line for No. 2 Ohio State will once again be intact as tackle Tyleik Williams is set to return for Saturday's game against Northwestern at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that Williams will play this week. The second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 left the Buckeyes' victory against Penn State on Nov. 2 in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Williams was available last week against Purdue and could have played, Day said, but did not see the field in Ohio State's 45-0 win.

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound tackle has 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in six games this season. He missed contests against Marshall and Michigan State with an unspecified injury. He has 112 career tackles, including 23 for loss and 11.5 sacks, as well as nine pass breakups.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. rates Williams as the No. 6 defensive tackle prospect for the 2025 NFL draft.