Open Extended Reactions

Central Michigan's Jim McElwain will retire from coaching after this season, ending a 40-year career that also included head-coaching stops at Florida and Colorado State.

"My wife Karen and I have cherished every moment of our football journey," McElwain said Wednesday in a statement. "We want to express our deepest gratitude to all the players who have welcomed us into their lives, and the incredible coaches and support staff at every stop along the way -- it has been a true privilege to work alongside all of them. The lifelong friendships that were created mean the world to us."

McElwain is reportedly part of an NCAA investigation involving the Connor Stalions allegations and the circumstances surrounding his presence on the Chippewas' sideline during the 2023 season opener at Michigan State. Sources told ESPN that McElwain's decision to retire was his own and that he plans to stay involved with Central Michigan in some capacity.

"We are especially thankful for our time at CMU. Mount Pleasant and the CMU community hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this program and this great community," McElwain said.

McElwain, 62, is 33-35 at Central Michigan and 4-7 this season with one game remaining against Northern Illinois on Nov. 30. He led the Chippewas to two bowl games. His most successful season was 2021, when Central Michigan won nine games and beat Washington State in the Sun Bowl.

McElwain is 77-63 overall as a head coach. He was 22-16 in three seasons at Colorado State and took Florida to two SEC championship games before being pushed out during the 2017 season after saying he and some of his players received death threats.

Florida announced his ouster following a 42-7 loss to Georgia that season, and McElwain and Florida later reached a settlement. McElwain was also Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama and part of two national championship teams in 2009 and 2011.