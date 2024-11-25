Penn State's narrow win Saturday at Minnesota came with a cost, as starting offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh and reserve defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. both are sidelined with "long-term injuries," coach James Franklin said Monday.

Donkoh suffered a right knee injury while pass blocking in the first quarter against Minnesota. He later appeared on the sideline with crutches. Nolan Rucci, a transfer from Wisconsin, replaced Donkoh against Minnesota and will start this week in the regular-season finale against Maryland at Beaver Stadum. Donkoh, a redshirt freshman, also sustained an injury Oct. 26 at Wisconsin and did not start the following week against Ohio State.

Earlier this month, Donkoh was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.

Ford, a key part of Penn State's defensive tackle rotation, also was injured in the first half at Minnesota with a lower-body injury. He had 3.5 tackles for loss and 16 total tackles while appearing in all 11 games this season.

Penn State likely needs a win against Maryland to secure its first College Football Playoff appearance.