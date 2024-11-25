Stephen A. Smith argues that Alabama's upset loss to Oklahoma is worse than Colorado losing to Kansas. (2:15)

Alabama star linebacker Deontae Lawson is out for the remainder of the year with a significant lower leg injury, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Monday. Lawson is Alabama's second-leading tackler and considered a top prospect at his position for the upcoming NFL draft.

Lawson suffered the injury against Oklahoma on Saturday. He was taken to the locker room and quickly ruled out of the game.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack had said his news conference Monday that Lawson wouldn't play for the No. 13 Crimson Tide against Auburn this week. He declined to comment further, deferring to DeBoer.

Lawson is Alabama's second-leading tackler with 76. He's also one of the defense's most productive players, as he has four deflected passes, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He also has a pair of sacks.

The junior from Mobile is draft-eligible and considered one of the top linebackers. It's uncertain how this injury will impact his upcoming decision, however.

Among ESPN analysts, Lawson is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 5 linebacker and is ranked No. 3 by Jordan Reid and Field Yates.

Alabama is 8-3 on the season after losing to Oklahoma 24-3 in Norman.