Open Extended Reactions

Washington freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is in line to receive a significant uptick in snaps Saturday at No. 1 Oregon, sources told ESPN.

That bigger role includes the potential for Williams to get his first career start, sources told ESPN. Williams has played in every game for Washington this season in a reserve role behind veteran Will Rogers, as the Huskies staff has been intentional about giving him experience as he looms as the program's quarterback of the future.

Williams came off the bench last week to lead three second-half scoring drives against UCLA to help Washington win 31-19 and, at 6-5, secure a bowl bid. The victory extended Washington's home win streak to 20 games and secured a 6-0 home record on the season.

He completed 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 31 yards on six carries.

Williams also played well in extended action off the bench in the second half in a loss to Penn State. He helped Washington move the ball in that blowout loss, including flashing with a 43-yard designed run.

Earlier this year, coach Jedd Fisch told the media in Seattle about Williams: "Demond will be the face of Washington football moving forward next year. But he's going to continue to get reps throughout this season, like he has."

The identity of Washington football for next year is coming into focus, as star tailback Jonah Coleman announced he will be back in 2025. He has rushed for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns this year.

Washington's 6-5 record comes with the Huskies having returned just two starters from the team that played in the national title game last year. They have just 70 returning offensive snaps from the two games the Huskies played against the Ducks last year, which came in the regular season and in the Pac-12 title game.