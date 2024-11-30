Dylan Rizk airs one out and Randy Pittman Jr. makes the catch for a UCF touchdown to end the second quarter vs. Arizona. (0:58)

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is resigning to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Malzahn will be FSU's primary playcaller, a role previously held by head coach Mike Norvell. This marks a distinct shift for Norvell, who has shaken up his staff in the wake of a 2-9 season that concludes Saturday night against Florida.

Norvell worked with Malzahn back at Tulsa, when he was Malzahn's graduate assistant in 2007 and 2008.

The move comes in the wake of two uneven seasons for Malzahn at UCF, as it went 6-7 last year and struggled this season in going 4-8. UCF lost eight of its last nine games to finish this year, and Malzahn would have been considered squarely on the hot seat if he had survived into 2025. His four-year tenure with the Knights ends at 28-24, including 5-13 in the Big 12 over the past two years.

In 13 seasons as a college head coach, including stints with Arkansas State and Auburn, Malzahn is 105-62. He reached the BCS title game as Auburn's coach in 2013.

Now Malzahn heads to Tallahassee and will attempt to help Norvell bounce back from a season in which the Seminoles went 1-7 in the ACC. FSU is just one year removed from a 13-1 season where they fell just short of a College Football Playoff berth in a controversial decision.

Malzahn is an experienced playcaller; he was Auburn's offensive coordinator and playcaller on its 2010 national title team.

The move should help recharge FSU's offense, which never looked in synch in 2024. FSU entered Saturday ranked No. 131 in the country in total offense.

In Malzahn's 19 years as a collegiate offensive coordinator or head coach, his offenses have averaged 447.7 yards. They've eclipsed 5,000 yards of total offense in a season 16 times, 6,000 yards eight times and 7,000 yards three times.

His last three offenses at UCF have all ranked in the top-10 nationally in rushing. That should marry well with Norvell's pass game, which had been a specialty until the offense never got off the ground this season.