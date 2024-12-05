Check out the numbers for No. 2 Texas' clash with No. 5 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday. (0:51)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Thursday that he's hopeful running back Trevor Etienne, who missed the No. 5 Bulldogs' past three games with a rib injury, will be able to play against No. 2 Texas in the SEC championship game.

Etienne was listed as questionable on the SEC's availability report released Wednesday night.

There will be daily availability reports until Saturday, when the final version is released 90 minutes before kickoff of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (4 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+).

Bulldogs defensive tackle Christen Miller, who didn't play in last week's 44-42, eight-overtime victory over Georgia Tech because of a shoulder injury, also is listed as questionable.

"They've been taking part in some parts of practice and taking reps, and [we're] hopeful that those guys are able to do something," Smart said. "They're listed as questionable right now."

Etienne played a big role in Georgia's 30-15 victory at then-No. 1 Texas on Oct. 19, rushing for 87 yards with three touchdowns.

Freshman Nate Frazier has been the Bulldogs' primary running back in Etienne's absence. He ran for a career-high 136 yards with three touchdowns in a 59-21 win over UMass and then had the winning score in the eighth overtime against Georgia Tech.