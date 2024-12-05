Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky is losing a starting wide receiver to the transfer portal for the second straight day as Barion Brown will follow Dane Key and leave the program.

Brown, who ranked second behind Key on the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (361) this season, announced his decision to transfer on Instagram. He will have one year of eligibility left after recording 122 receptions for 1,528 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns at Kentucky.

Brown (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) had his best season as a freshman in 2022, when he had 50 receptions for 628 yards.

Key on Wednesday announced his intent to enter the portal and transfer for his final year in college. He led Kentucky with career highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (715 yards).

Kentucky, which went 4-8 this season, must now replace its top two receivers from a passing offense that ranks 110th nationally. Two Wildcats players have officially entered the transfer portal this week: defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver, a former ESPN five-star recruit who signed with North Carolina, and offensive lineman Courtland Ford.