Championship Week is here in college football, and teams are sporting worthy looks for the occasion.

With an exceptional undefeated season under coach Dan Lanning, the top-ranked Oregon Ducks will revamp their look from a Week 7 one-point win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In their Big Ten championship debut against the No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ducks are rolling with their all-black "Fly Era" look part of their "Generation O" collection. Oregon will wear a green helmet with a white "O" logo on the side with a green visor.

Penn State will combat Oregon's all-black look with an icy white uniform.

Here are the best college football uniforms for Championship Week.

The No. 8-ranked SMU Mustangs have collected only one loss in their Atlantic Coast Conference debut season. Going undefeated in conference play earned them a spot in the ACC conference title game against the Clemson Tigers. SMU will wear a blue-on-white combination for the championship with an ACC championship patch on the collar.

The Army Black Knights were undefeated all season until their 49-14 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two Saturdays ago. Still, the Black Knights earned their spot to compete for an American Conference championship against the Tulane Green Wave. Army will don an all-black look with gold trimming to compete with Tulane's white-on-green threads.

Led by Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty, the Boise State Broncos have been a force to be reckoned with this fall. The Broncos will go with a classic all-blue look in the Mountain West championship.

The UNLV Rebels will counter with a gray uniform.