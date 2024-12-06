Open Extended Reactions

The Championship Week slate gives us only nine FBS games, but much remains up in the air as it pertains to the 12-team College Football Playoff. Nine playoff bids are about set, which means three aren't. About nine teams still have hopes of a top-four seed and a first-round bye. Five teams could play their way into the field with a win.

From Friday night's Group of 5 showcase (headlined by Boise State-UNLV) through Saturday night's potential bid-stealing ACC championship game, let's walk through the stakes, storylines and matchups that will define the most consequential Championship Week college football has seen.

(All times are Eastern.)

Jump to a section:

Oregon-Penn State | Texas-Georgia

SMU-Clemson | Iowa State-Arizona State

Boise State-UNLV | G5 title games

Small-school showcase