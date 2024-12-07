Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Running back Trevor Etienne, who missed the past three games with a rib injury, returned for No. 5 Georgia in Saturday's SEC championship game against No. 2 Texas.

Longhorns star left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) went through a pregame workout but was ruled out just before kickoff. Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (shoulder) was dressed after some questions about his availability for the SEC championship game, which will decide which team gets a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier in the week that Banks, a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, had been practicing. He was hurt in the first quarter of last week's 17-7 victory at Texas A&M and was wearing a walking boot on the sideline.

Redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby filled in for Banks and helped the Longhorns run for 243 yards.

Miller didn't play in last week's 44-42, eight-overtime victory over Georgia Tech and is one of the defense's better run stoppers.

Etienne, who transferred from Florida this year, played a big role in Georgia's 30-15 victory at then-No. 1 Texas on Oct. 19, rushing for 87 yards with three touchdowns. He was catching punts and running in Saturday's warmups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Freshman Nate Frazier has been the Bulldogs' primary running back in Etienne's absence. He ran for a career-high 136 yards with three touchdowns in a 59-21 win over UMass and had the winning score in the eighth overtime against Georgia Tech.