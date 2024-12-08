Kirk Herbstreit details what Ben Herbstreit meant to him and so many people on their travels. (1:56)

Class of 2025 quarterback Chase Herbstreit, the son of ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, committed to Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Herbstreit will join the Wolverines on scholarship as the second quarterback in the program's 2025 class alongside five-star passer and No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood, who signed with Michigan when the early signing period opened earlier this week. Herbstreit does not hold a rating in ESPN's class rankings for the 2025 class.

Chase Herbstreit throws a pass during the first half of the OHSAA football game between Xavier High School and Elder High School at RDI Stadium in Finneytown on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Albert Cesare/USA TODAY NETWORK

Herbstreit arrives in the Wolverines' incoming class following his senior season at Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback totaled 26 touchdowns in his final high school season, leading St. Xavier to a regional final last month.

Herbstreit lands as the 23rd member of Sherrone Moore's inaugural recruiting class, which is headlined by Underwood and nine other prospects ranked inside the 2025 ESPN 300. Michigan closed the early signing period this week with the sixth-ranked class in ESPN's latest class rankings for the 2025 cycle.

With his commitment, Herbstreit follows the family line into college football. Kirk Herbstreit was a four-year letterman at Ohio State from 1989 to 1993. The younger Herbstreit's path into Power 4 football follows older brothers Tye and Jake, who each played at Clemson as walk-ons.

Another one of Herbstreit's sons, Zak, is a walk-on tight end at Ohio State. He's in his fourth season with the program, though he previously dealt with a heart issue during his college career that hospitalized him.