Central Michigan is set to hire Army assistant Matt Drinkall as its next coach, sources told ESPN.

Drinkall coaches Army's offensive line and has been on Jeff Monken's staff for the past six seasons. He served as co-offensive coordinator in 2023 and has also coached tight ends and quarterbacks for the Black Knights, who won the AAC championship on Friday.

Drinkall replaces Jim McElwain, who retired last month after six seasons with the school. Central Michigan has had three straight losing seasons since reaching the MAC championship game in 2021.

A native of Bettendorf, Iowa, who played at Iowa, Drinkall came to Army from Kansas Wesleyan, an NAIA program that he led to 40 wins during his final four seasons and a conference title. Drinkall coached at Western Illinois and St. Ambrose, another NAIA program, earlier in his career.

247 Sports first reported Drinkall as the target of Central Michigan search.