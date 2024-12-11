Open Extended Reactions

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new eight-year contract through the 2032 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Campbell led the Cyclones to their first 10-win season in its history, making it to the Big 12 title game before losing to Arizona State last weekend. He had recently been linked with the North Carolina opening.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Given all the uncertainty currently facing college athletics, it was critical that we moved quickly to solidify the future of our football program," athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. "Matt is the perfect fit for Iowa State University and I am thrilled he wants to continue to lead our program. Leadership continuity is essential to any organization's long-term success. This is a great day for Cyclone fans."

Campbell, 45, in his ninth season with Iowa State, is the third-longest-tenured coach in school history behind Dan McCarney (1995-2006) and Clay Stapleton (1958-67). He already has the most wins in school history, with a record of 63-51. He is the only coach in school history to guide the program to five straight winning seasons, between 2017 and 2021.

Iowa State will face Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.