Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a projected first-round pick, has announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

McMillan made his announcement Thursday in an Instagram post.

"Now, it's time to take the next step... I'm officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," McMillan wrote. "This is only the beginning."

McMillan is ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper as the No. 2 WR prospect for the draft and No. 11 overall.

McMillan was one of the highest-rated recruits in Arizona history when he arrived in Tucson in 2022 and immediately started putting up big numbers. The 6-foot-5 junior from Southern California -- by way of Hawaii -- led all freshmen nationally with 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns.

McMillan had another strong season in 2023 and was named an Associated Press preseason All-American this year. He started strong in the season opener, setting a school record with 304 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 10 catches in the Wildcats' 61-39 win over New Mexico.

McMillan continued to produce even as the Wildcats struggled to a 4-8 record, finishing top five nationally with 84 catches and 1,319 yards receiving to earn first-team AP All-Big 12 honors.

He is Arizona's all-time leader in receiving yards, finishing with 3,423 in three seasons.

