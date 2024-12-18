The SEC Now crew talks about the opportunity for Jalen Milroe to increase his draft stock and for players to show loyalty to the Tide by playing in the bowl as others hit the transfer portal. (2:51)

Open Extended Reactions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama All-America safety Malachi Moore will miss the Crimson Tide's bowl game against Michigan with an injury that plagued him much of the season.

Coach Kalen DeBoer said Moore was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday and would miss the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida. DeBoer didn't disclose the nature of the injury.

"He's been going through an injury pretty much a lot of the season, and it just got to the point where he wasn't going to be able to play," DeBoer told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "He wanted to do everything he could to get out there. He was trying to wait it out so he could see if it would be something he possibly could be able to participate in."

Moore, a fifth-year senior, was a second-team Associated Press All-American after making 70 tackles with two interceptions and a team-leading eight pass breakups. Moore also had 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

DeBoer said Alabama will "mix and match" young players at the safety spot alongside Bray Hubbard, mentioning Zavier Mincey.