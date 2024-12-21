Open Extended Reactions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- After a blowout loss in the first round of the College Football Playoff, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee knew the questions would come.

SMU's 38-10 loss to Penn State opened the floodgates for a chorus of critics who felt the College Football Playoff committee got it wrong in giving the No. 11 seed -- and final at-large bid -- to the Mustangs, who entered the postseason without a marquee win on their résumé.

Lashlee, however, said he wasn't interested in re-litigating the decision, and said SMU's merits -- including an 11-1 regular season -- were more than enough to answer any critics.

"We didn't play well enough to say anything that isn't going to be written," Lashlee said. "It'll be written, should we be in or did we belong? That's fine. You're welcome to write it. We didn't play good today. But this is a quality team. We had a good team. We deserve to be here. We earned the right to be here. I'm disappointed we didn't play to the level that validates that."

Lashlee was adamant in the week leading up to the ACC championship game that SMU, ranked eighth at the time, shouldn't be punished for playing an extra game. SMU fell behind Clemson early in the ACC championship, but came back to tie the game late before losing on a 56-yard field goal with zeroes on the clock. Afterward, Lashlee wondered aloud if "the fix was in" with the committee, doubts that proved unfounded as the Mustangs landed the final at-large spot -- leaving the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami and South Carolina on the outside of the bracket.

So when a pair of pick-sixes put SMU in an early hole, the criticism began in earnest, and the complaints -- particularly from SEC country -- only grew after Penn State's 38-10 victory.

The criticism of SMU followed a lopsided loss by 11-1 Indiana on Friday. The Hoosiers also entered the postseason without a signature win, and critics from the SEC, including commissioner Greg Sankey, had spent weeks lamenting the poor strength of schedule for teams that were rewarded by the committee.

Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee .... Riveting — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 21, 2024

It's notable, however, that Penn State, too, entered Saturday's game with an 11-2 record, a loss in its conference title game, and a lack of a marquee win -- its best coming against Illinois in October, yet the Nittany Lions still won with ease.

Still, the one-sided affairs in the opening round of the first 12-team playoff will certainly create fodder for schools who feel their more challenging slates put them at a distinct disadvantage.

For Lashlee, however, he's making no apologies other than for the mistake-laden performance, including three first-half interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) by QB Kevin Jennings, that led to the Mustangs early exit.

"Kevin's going to take a lot of the beating for three interceptions," Lashlee said. "It all works together. I maybe shouldn't have called that play, if we'd been just a little more solid in protection, it's probably a completion."