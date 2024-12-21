Open Extended Reactions

SMU quarterback Preston Stone is set to transfer to Northwestern for the 2025 season, sources told ESPN.

Stone, who opened the past two seasons as SMU's starter, entered the transfer portal earlier this month but said he would remain with the team through the College Football Playoff.

He was with the 11th-seeded Mustangs for Saturday's 38-10 loss at No. 6 Penn State but did not play, even though starter Kevin Jennings threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for Penn State touchdowns.

Northwestern is looking for an established starter after dropping to 110th nationally in passing offense with only seven passing touchdowns during a 4-8 season. Jack Lausch started the team's final 10 games, although both he and Mike Wright are set to return in 2025.

Stone, a 6-foot-1, 214-pound junior, started SMU's first 12 games last season and passed for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns with six interceptions, as the team reached the AAC champions game. He broke one of his legs in the regular-season finale against Navy, and Jennings led the Mustangs to the league title.

Stone started SMU's first three games this fall before being replaced by Jennings, who had 3,050 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 529 rushing yards and six scores.

Stone visited Northwestern last week, sources said. He has one year of eligibility remaining.