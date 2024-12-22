Meet 98-year-old Peggy, superfan of the Colorado Buffaloes. Her bond with Deion Sanders is unlike anything you've ever seen. (3:50)

Open Extended Reactions

A week after Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, a familiar Buffaloes fan -- "Miss Peggy" -- hit the pose next to the trophy.

Peggy Coppom, the 100-year-old Colorado superfan, has attended Buffaloes games since the 1940s.

Coppom was present for the program's Valero Alamo Bowl send-off Saturday. She posed next to the Heisman Trophy and struck the famous stance, just like Hunter did throughout the season.

She made sure to squat and extend her arm with a hand on the trophy stand. Hunter won the award last Saturday in New York after receiving 552 first-place votes and 2,231 points.

Coppom developed a friendship with head football coach Deion Sanders during the 2023 season. Sanders promised Coppom he would get her to a bowl game for her 100th birthday, and it came true earlier this season.

The No. 23 Buffaloes will meet No. 17 BYU on Dec. 28 in San Antonio.

Colorado fans serenaded the 100-year-old with a "Happy Birthday" rendition last month during its win against Utah. She joined Sanders in a news conference on her birthday with the head coach announcing that the Buffaloes would be launching a special line of apparel for Coppom with part of the proceeds benefitting her and her family.

"She is the epitome of CU Buffs. She's the epitome of Buff Nation," Sanders said. "She is the rock that holds us all together, and I'm thankful to know her. I really am."

After the Buffaloes clinched a bowl game, Sanders said Coppom meant "so much" to the program, and he was pleased to honor his promise.

"Now we've just gotta get a private plane to make sure she's comfortable on the way there," Sanders said. "Yeah, we ain't putting Peggy on a regular plane, I promise you that."