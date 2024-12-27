Take a look at Dylan Sampson's best plays of 2024 for Tennessee after announcing his intention to enter the NFL draft. (1:38)

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, who set school single-season records for rushing yards and touchdowns this season, is foregoing his final season of eligibility and will enter the 2025 NFL draft, he announced on his Instagram account Friday.

Sampson, a junior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ran 258 times for 1,491 yards with 22 touchdowns this past season. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and helped lead the No. 9 Volunteers to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sampson wasn't much of a factor in Tennessee's 42-17 loss at Ohio State in the first round of the CFP on Dec. 21. He aggravated a left hamstring injury and was limited to two carries for 6 yards.

"Vol Nation, your support has been nothing short of amazing," Sampson wrote on Instagram. "Knoxville has become my home and has made me a better human over the years. I'm going to miss the feeling of rolling up to the Vol Walk, running through the 'T,' and hearing the Pride of Southland band play 'Rocky Top.' I poured my heart and soul into this program and this community."

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. rated Sampson as the No. 10 running back prospect eligible for the 2025 draft. Sampson, 5-foot-11 and 201 pounds, ran for 2,492 yards with 35 touchdowns in three seasons.