The University of Texas System board of regents approved a raise and contract extension for football coach Steve Sarkisian on Thursday after the Longhorns advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The new deal extends Sarkisian's contract by one year through the 2031 season. It raises his salary this year from $10.4 million to $10.8 million. Annual raises will push his salary to $12.3 million by the final year.

Sarkisian agreed to the new contract in January, and it became official with the board's approval.

The regents also approved raises and one-year contract extensions for special teams coordinator Jeff Banks and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen. Banks is extended to 2027, when he will earn $1.3 million. Nansen was extended to 2026, when he will earn $1.2 million.

Texas was the only program to make the CFP in each of the past two seasons. The Longhorns reached No. 1 at midseason in 2024 for the first time in 16 years and played in the SEC championship in their first season in the league.

Sarkisian, 50, is 38-17 in four seasons at Texas, and the Longhorns will be among a handful of teams expected to contend for the national championship again next season with Arch Manning set to take over as the starting quarterback.

The son of Cooper Manning, grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning was 2-0 as a starter this past season filling in for the injured Quinn Ewers. He passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four touchdowns.

Ewers declared for the NFL draft after three seasons as Texas starter. He was among 14 Longhorns players invited to the NFL draft combine.

Texas will open next season against another title contender in Ohio State on Aug. 30.

Sarkisian arrived at Texas in 2021 after serving as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama in his previous stop. As head coach previously at Washington and USC, combined with his run at Texas, he is 84-52 overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.