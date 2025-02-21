Open Extended Reactions

New Miami quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder, had their cars stolen during a home burglary Thursday night.

According to multiple media outlets, the Miami-Dade Sherriff's Office arrested Tykwon Deandre Anderson and charged him with burglary of an occupied dwelling while wearing a mask, grand theft and grand theft of a vehicle.

In the arrest report cited by multiple media outlets, Beck told deputies he and Cavinder were asleep when the theft happened. Beck had a Mercedes and Lamborghini stolen, and Cavinder had her Range Rover stolen.

The report said Anderson and three others arrived at the home in a rented vehicle. Two of them jumped over a concrete fence to get to the driveway, where two of the cars were parked. They gained access to the Range Rover, found the garage door opener, then went into the home to take the keys to the other vehicles.

Deputies found the Range Rover and Mercedes abandoned later in the day.

Beck transferred to Miami in January after spending the first four years of his career at Georgia, while Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley, both play for the Hurricanes. Hanna has played in 26 games this season, averaging 6.7 points per game.

Athletes, including NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, have been the subject of high-profile burglaries in recent months.