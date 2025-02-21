MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- An unidentified New York Jets player was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning near his New Jersey home after being followed home from New York City, a source confirmed to ESPN.

A witness saw a group of men exit a dark-colored SUV in the Windmill Pond neighborhood in Morristown and take money and personal items from two individuals in another car. No injuries were reported.

Among the items taken were jewelry and a watch. A neighbor told NBC New York one of the victims played for the Jets.

The victims were believed to be returning from a night out in Manhattan and were targeted by the group, according to the Morristown Department of Public Safety. Police are still investigating what is believed to be an isolated incident, according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.

The robbery comes on the heels of a string of seemingly orchestrated thefts involving the homes of several high-profile athletes. Members of a Chilean gang have been charged after allegedly stealing $3 million worth of goods from some of America's best-known athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The burglars in those instances bounced from city to city using cars they rented with fake IDs and burner phones. They would stake out their marks for extended periods before breaking into the homes by smashing or prying open sliding doors and would grab watches, designer bags, gold chains, rings and cash.

They were apprehended in part because of pictures they posted with some of the lucrative items.