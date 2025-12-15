Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Inside Arrowhead Stadium, one area where Kansas City Chiefs fans can get as close as possible to players is a small walkway between the tunnel to the field and the team's locker room. Over the past few years, that walkway has been a place for celebrations, for coronations.

In two of the past three Januarys, the walkway was the place where the Chiefs had impromptu parades. Players high-fiving fans. Players smiling when they heard a chorus of cheers. Coach Andy Reid waving to the adoring crowd. As the NFL's most recent dynasty, those parades included the Chiefs holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy, the trophy to honor the legacy of the man who founded the franchise, the same trophy given each year to the AFC champion.

Next month, no such moment will occur at Arrowhead.

The most successful era of the franchise ended Sunday with a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that eliminated the Chiefs from postseason, a loss that ended several historical streaks -- 10 consecutive 10-win seasons (third-longest streak in NFL history), a 10-year streak of making the playoffs (second-longest streak in league history) and seven consecutive conference championship appearances (second-longest streak in league history).

In the final minute of Sunday's game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the franchise's greatest player -- a two-time MVP award winner and a three-time Super Bowl MVP -- entered the walkway with a towel covering his bowed head. Mahomes needed two staffers to help him leave the field, walk through the walkway and enter the locker room after experiencing the most significant injury of his nine-year career: a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee late in the fourth quarter.

"Love you!" one fan, a young boy, shouted at Mahomes.

"Love you, Pat," a woman said to him.

"Love you!" a number of fans shouted in unison.

On the fifth snap after Mahomes exited, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw an intermediate pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce that was intercepted by Chargers safety Derwin James Jr., ending the Chiefs' comeback chances and their hopes at reaching the postseason for an 11th consecutive season, which would've tied the longest streak in NFL history.

Even before Mahomes' injury, one that will require him to have surgery before the season ends, the Chiefs -- for much of the past three weeks -- have had to contemplate why they, considering their standard of excellence, have experienced so much failure this season.

"We're in unprecedented territory, someplace that we haven't been since I've been here," Mahomes said last week. "I always say I have a lot left in my career, but we've built something special here in Kansas City. I don't take that for granted."

At various points this season, the Chiefs' group of future Hall of Famers -- Reid, Mahomes, Kelce, pass rusher Chris Jones and kicker Harrison Butker -- have each had to acknowledge and wrestle with the fact that their performance, unlike previous years, couldn't lift the team to more victories.

Mahomes' most critical mistakes occurred when the Chiefs were close to the end zone. This past summer, Kelce rededicated himself, training to recapture some of the speed, agility and quickness he felt he had lost over the past two seasons. The noticeable improvement in athleticism helped, but he also had uncharacteristic drops that were pivotal in some losses. Some of Reid's coaching decisions were puzzling. Butker's reliability -- he missed a career-high eight field goals -- wasn't the same and Jones had an embarrassing moment in a primetime game.

For weeks, even once it became clear his players were consistent in how inconsistent they were from game to game, Reid tried to provide a stabilizing voice in the Chiefs' locker room and during news conferences.

"We're really close," Reid said two weeks ago. "We just have to take care of business. Whatever I say here, it's what you do. That's where you're at and you have got to do it and fix the issue because we're very close."

Instead, the issues for the Chiefs continued to mount the more the season progressed.

Prior to this year, Mahomes had never lost three consecutive games in the same season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. That streak ended Sunday. With each loss -- to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Houston Texans in prime time and the Chargers on Sunday -- the atmosphere inside the Chiefs' locker room went from worried to dejected to sorrowful.

On Thanksgiving in Dallas, rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, the team's first-round pick, exited the locker room with a cast on his left wrist and arm in a sling. Test results later showed that Simmons sustained a dislocated and fractured left wrist, a season-ending injury. After falling to the Texans, Mahomes sat in front of his locker with a towel over his head, his eyes watery when he went to take a shower. Across from Mahomes was Kelce, his favorite teammate. Kelce was one of the last players to take off his uniform. He sat in front of his locker for several minutes with his hands on top of his bowed head.

After Sunday's game, several players did their best to offer prayers, support and encouragement toward Mahomes, who was not in the locker room when reporters were allowed to enter.

Jones, who was more concerned about Mahomes' injury, didn't know the Chiefs were eliminated from the postseason until his postgame media session, when reporters informed him.

"OK," said Jones, who nodded for a few seconds. "Success is rented every year. Sometimes it don't go the way you planned for it to go."

Mahomes will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

OPENING NIGHT DIDN'T go the way the Chiefs planned, either.

In early September, the Chiefs began their season in São Paulo for a standalone, prime-time game against the Chargers. Two days before the game, the Chiefs' arrival in the city's airport was reminiscent of rock stars on a world tour. Hundreds of fans from Brazil and throughout South America -- many of whom had never seen an NFL game in person -- arrived hours before the Chiefs walked through the terminal to be in position to greet and touch several members of their favorite team. The large crowd cheered, recorded videos and chanted the last names of Mahomes and Kelce.

After three straight trips to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs, led by Reid and general manager Brett Veach, didn't make major changes to the roster, hoping continuity would once again be a deciding factor in games.

Late in the fourth quarter against the Chargers, the Chiefs were in a familiar situation. Although the Chiefs trailed by six points, their defense was just one play away from getting the ball back to Mahomes, who has built a career on leading his teammates to a last-minute, game-winning drive. But Jones, the team's best defender, made a mistake on the Chargers' third-and-14 snap just before the two-minute warning: He lost outside contain while rushing from the edge, which allowed quarterback Justin Herbert to beat the Chiefs' man-to-man coverage by scrambling for a 19-yard gain.

Immediately after the snap, linebacker Drue Tranquill yelled at Jones, leading to an argument between them.

"Do your job, man!" Tranquill shouted at Jones. "Do your job!"

The scene was the opposite of what the Chiefs experienced a year ago, when they seemed to always make the game-winning play -- or capitalize on the opponent's mistake in the final minutes -- to finish with a franchise-record 15-2 record. Last year, the Chiefs won 11 one-score games, the most in a single campaign in league history. But that night in São Paulo was the start of the trend of close games going in the wrong direction for the Chiefs.

One of the major reasons the Chiefs were unable to reach the postseason this year is largely because they couldn't win one-score games. The Chiefs' 1-7 record in one-score games this season, including Sunday's, ranks last in the league.

"It sucks losing; It's new to me," cornerback Jaylen Watson said. "We're just not finishing. It's a play or two -- or three. We're just not finishing. It's frustrating."

In Week 2, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs were just six yards away from taking a 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mahomes was leading the Chiefs on a methodical drive to put pressure on the NFL's reigning champion. But the drive's 14th play ended in disaster. Kelce -- Mahomes' most-reliable pass catcher -- dropped a quick pass, the ball bouncing off his hands and into the arms of rookie safety Andrew Mukuba, who returned the interception 41 yards.

The Eagles capitalized on the game's lone turnover. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed a 28-yard pass to receiver DeVonta Smith to beat the Chiefs' Cover 0 blitz. That highlight set up Hurts' 1-yard touchdown via the tush push.

A few weeks later, Jones had his most embarrassing moment of the season. With 30 seconds left and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 1-yard line trailing by four, quarterback Trevor Lawrence stumbled under center but was able to get up and scamper across the goal line for the winning score. Jones, who led the Chiefs' defensive line with 48 snaps, watched the sequence from the middle of the field and didn't make a considerable effort to pursue and tackle Lawrence.

"I can't think the play is over," Jones said days after the game. "It's a learning lesson. I thought it was over. I thought we had him down, so I kind of stopped and was about to celebrate. Then I realized he wasn't down."

Throughout the season, the Chiefs' collective energy, concentration and focus waned at times, usually in critical moments. In losses, the Chiefs often committed more penalties than their opponents, they dropped the ball (26 total for second-most in the league) or made a mental, unforced error. One executive for an AFC team suggested such issues were the cumulative effect of the energy the Chiefs have expended in the previous seven years. Even in the last four seasons, the Chiefs played 81 games, the most of any team in the league.

"They've just looked tired," the executive said.

play 0:29 Derwin James Jr. ends Chiefs' playoff hopes with an INT Gardner Minshew is picked off by Derwin James Jr. to seal the Chargers' win over the Chiefs.

ONE OF THE most disappointing aspects of the season was that the Chiefs offense never reached its potential to become one of the league's potent units -- a goal many in the organization felt was possible.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice began the year serving a six-game suspension for his role in a 2024 multicar crash that left multiple people injured. Then just three plays into the season, the Chiefs had to operate without Xavier Worthy, their fastest receiver. Worthy suffered a right shoulder injury while running a crossing route to gain separation against the Chargers' man-to-man coverage. He collided with Kelce, who was running a crossing route in the opposite direction. The first two weeks also featured Kelce having a heated sideline exchange with Reid. During the exchange in a win over the New York Giants, Reid bumped Kelce with his left shoulder.

Despite the offense struggling at times, the Chiefs split their first six games without Rice. Once Rice returned, the offense had its most successful stretch in October, leading the Chiefs to be the outright Super Bowl favorites, according to ESPN Analytics, even though Simmons was in the midst of a 22-day absence from the team, missing four games for what the team called a "family situation."

In early November, Mahomes finally had his five best pass catchers -- Kelce, Rice, Worthy and receivers Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton -- healthy and available against the Buffalo Bills.

"I feel like there are just more eyes going on somebody else," Worthy said in late October. "Everybody in this offense can make plays. Nobody is selfish. Everybody is willing to do the dirty work, and everybody is willing to do their best and what's best for the team."