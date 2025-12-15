Open Extended Reactions

An MRI on Monday confirmed that Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee, a source told ESPN.

Parsons' knee buckled without contact while he was chasing Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the third quarter of the Packers' 34-26 loss in Denver on Sunday.

This is the first major injury of Parsons' NFL career. He missed four games last season because of an ankle injury but otherwise has missed only one other regular-season game since he entered the NFL in 2021.

Parsons posted a message on social media on Monday afternoon, calling the injury his "greatest test" and vowed to "rise again."

I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated. This injury is my greatest test-a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I'm deeply grateful to the Packers... pic.twitter.com/KZy6TZKJfs — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 15, 2025

Parsons' first season with the Packers will end with 12.5 sacks, making him the first player in NFL history with at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons.

Given the timetable for most ACL recoveries, it's possible that Parsons will miss games to start next season. The Packers typically hold out players for 10 months following ACL surgery. This year, receiver Christian Watson returned to game action 294 days after his ACL tear. A similar timeline would have Parsons back in early October next season, meaning he could miss at least four games.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have to find another way to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Parsons led the NFL with 64 pressures, according to ESPN Analytics. The next-closest Packers player in terms of pressures is Rashan Gary with 28. The difference of 36 is the largest gap between any team's top two leaders this season.

"For the rest of the season, what we got, three more opportunities?" Gary said after the game. "Watch how the front play. We had a meeting at the end, brought all the guys up, understanding that there's going to be a lot of opportunities the next three weeks and we've got to take advantage of it, so you're going to see how we play."

Gary said he initiated the meeting with his fellow defensive linemen.

"Just got to find a way to be consistent to get to where we want to be as a team," he said. "We've got to shut things down up front, be more aggressive, how we've been and always be on the same page as 11 but especially as a four up front."

Parsons' injury not only hit hard in the Packers' locker room but also around the league, especially with his former Dallas Cowboys teammates.

"I shot him a message before the game telling him to keep his head up," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Tough game, tough business. He responded. Great message. Great attitude about it and he'll attack his rehab."

Said Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs: "I was devastated. As soon as I seen that happened, I texted him, made sure he was good. That's my Day 1. That's my brother, and I've been through it so I know how he's feeling right now. I just want him to keep him on y'all's prayers, make sure he's prayed up, and I'm going to make sure I'm there for him every step of the way, make sure he is good."

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.