GREEN BAY, Wis. -- There was one piece of positive injury news for the Green Bay Packers: Receiver Christian Watson did not sustain a long-term injury and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could play in the next game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears, a source told ESPN on Monday.

The source told ESPN that Watson's trip to the hospital in Denver during the game for a CT scan was a precaution and that additional tests did not show anything to Watson's chest or shoulders that would require an extended absence.

Watson left Sunday's loss to the Broncos in the third quarter holding his left shoulder after Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II fell on Watson during an interception on a deep pass from Jordan Love.

Later in the third quarter, the Packers lost defensive end Micah Parsons to a knee injury that sources said is feared to be a torn ACL. Additional tests were expected to be performed Monday.

The Watson injury came on one of two interceptions thrown by Love.

"I tried to step into it, and I got hit as I was throwing and it just ended up being a little bit short and Pat made a really good play to be able to track it and jump in front of Christian," Love said after the game. "So, that's a tough one. I'll see what happened. I tried to see the replay but it's an unfortunate play and then, obviously, with Christian going down on that, it makes it even worse. I'll see what I can do better on that play and if I can get it out there or how we can improve, but I liked the concept we had and the read we had."

The Packers (9-4-1) play the Bears (10-4) for first place in the NFC North this week at Soldier Field and then have games remaining against the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings to close the regular season.