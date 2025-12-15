Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve Monday with a pectoral injury.

It is a significant loss for the one of the league's best defenses given Jones was the team's third-leading tackler (78 tackles) and had played 93% of the defensive snaps this season. Jones left Sunday's 34-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the second half and did not return.

He is the second starter in the Broncos' secondary who will have missed time with a chest injury. Star cornerback Pat Surtain II missed three games earlier this season with a pectoral injury. Surtain has played in the last three games with a brace on his left arm and shoulder.

It is unknown if Jones will need surgery to repair the injury, but at minimum he will miss the Broncos' final three games of the regular season and a playoff game.

P.J. Locke played in Jones' spot when Jones left Sunday's game and coach Sean Payton said Monday morning Locke had performed "real well."

Jones, who signed with the Broncos in free agency in 2024, is an important part of the secondary that has held opposing quarterbacks to the second-lowest QBR this season (48.4, behind only the Houston Texans at 47.7). The Broncos also lead the NFL in sacks with 58.

The Broncos lead the NFL in man coverage snaps as well with three players, including Jones, who have played the most man-to-man snaps in the league thus far this season. Broncos cornerback Riley Moss leads the NFL with 334 man coverage snaps, safety Talanoa Hufanga is second (315) and Jones is third (303).

They are the only three players in the league with more than 300 man-to-man snaps.

The Broncos' three remaining regular-season games this season are against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.